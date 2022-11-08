Capt. Kelliann Leli in a photo from the U.S. Air Force.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former military contractor from Roxboro has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after the forklift he was driving struck and killed a U.S. Air Force doctor.

Ari Taylor, 32, entered his plea Tuesday in federal court in Washington and will be sentenced on April 25, the Justice Department said.

Capt. Kelliann Leli was killed in the crash on Nov. 27, 2020, at Al Dhafra Airbase in the United Arab Emirates.

According to court documents, Taylor was distracted while using his cellphone as he drove the forklift loaded with pallets of water through a space shared by vehicles and pedestrians between a medical clinic and living quarters.

Married couple Capt. Kelliann Leli, left, and Capt. Jimmy Leli, take a photo together at a deployed location in Southwest Asia. This was the couple’s last photo taken together. U.S. Air Force photo

He said he never saw Leli and failed to take any steps to avoid striking her.

A crash reconstruction expert said he had almost nine seconds to prevent the collision.