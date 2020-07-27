Roxboro man shot once by officer during deadly encounter, DA says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The man who was shot and killed by Roxboro police last week suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to District Attorney Michael Waters.

On Friday, a person called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report just after a masked person walking down Old Durham Road, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said.

The caller said the masked person was carrying something that resembled a shotgun.

Officers arrived at the scene near the Dollar General store located at 198 Weeks Drive.

Shots were fired “moments after,” Hess said.

Officers found a loaded sawed-off shotgun at scene.

Waters said Hess contacted his office and the SBI in the shooting’s aftermath and requested an independent investigation into the shooing.

The SBI completed evidence collection Friday evening but are still conducting interviews.

Waters said the Roxboro Police Department has been in cooperation with the investigation.

The district attorney said Brooks was shot one time in the chest. Officers rendered aid but Brooks died from that single gunshot wound.

Once all witnesses have been interviewed, Waters said he will petition the court to release dash camera video of the shooting.

The district attorney will wait until the SBI completes its investigation before determining if charges are warranted.