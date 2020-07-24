ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call reporting an armed person in Roxboro was made in the moments before an officer-involved shooting on Friday, officials said.
A person called 911 to report an armed person walking down Old Durham Road, Police Chief David Hess said.
Officers arrived at the scene near the Dollar General store located at 198 Weeks Drive.
Shots were fired “moments after,” Hess said.
The condition of the armed person was not released.
The State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to conduct the investigation.
“This is a difficult day for our city. Please be patient as this process begins. We will release details as they become available to us,” Hess said.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Roxboro officer-involved shooting occurs after 911 caller reports armed person
- Christopher Columbus statues removed from Chicago’s Grant Park, Little Italy
- Tampa Bay Rays’ Twitter account calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
- CBS 17 Job Alert – QVC and Wake County are hiring
- COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations dip but remain at second-highest total
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now