Roxboro officer-involved shooting occurs after 911 caller reports armed person

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call reporting an armed person in Roxboro was made in the moments before an officer-involved shooting on Friday, officials said.

A person called 911 to report an armed person walking down Old Durham Road, Police Chief David Hess said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the Dollar General store located at 198 Weeks Drive.

Shots were fired “moments after,” Hess said.

The condition of the armed person was not released.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to conduct the investigation.

“This is a difficult day for our city. Please be patient as this process begins. We will release details as they become available to us,” Hess said.

