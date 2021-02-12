Roxboro police identify 2nd suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Roxboro police have identified a second suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting in December.

The incident was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street on the afternoon of Dec. 5.

When police arrived, they found Dontayvn Long, 22, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Long was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

Three days later, Roxboro police arrested Quamaine Cunningham, 26, of Roxboro and charged him with first-degree murder.

At the time of Cunningham’s arrest, Roxboro police said the investigation would remain active.

On Friday, Chief David Hess identified Zaevien Newman as the second suspect in the shooting.

The Roxboro Police announced a reward for information leading to Newman’s arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 336-599-8345 or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.