1 dead, 2 injured in Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Roxboro Thursday night, according to Roxboro Police Chief David Hess.

Hess said the 911 call — which came in at 8:30 p.m. — indicated four people were shot, but wouldn’t confirm the total number of victims. He said the initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting took place in a house in the 700 block of South Foushee Street and Nichols Avenue.

Police found a 36-year-old male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Police said two other male victims were shot multiple times.

A family member of one of the victims said the three others were transported to Duke Hospital.

Roxboro police also didn’t have any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Hess praised his staff for their ability to transition from investigating the escaped inmate from earlier in the afternoon to the shootings.

“This is a very active and fluid investigation,” Hess said.

Police are working to determine if there were multiple shooters involved and if the victims knew the who shot them. Police are asking anyone with information in this case contact the police department at 336-599-8345.

