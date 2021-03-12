Roxboro police officer commended for helping elderly woman retrieve keys from dumpster

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Police officers take an oath to protect and serve a community. On Friday, a Roxboro officer took the “serve” part of her pledge to another level.

The Roxboro Police Department posted on Facebook commending one of its own, Officer Davis, for hopping in a dumpster to retrieve an elderly woman’s keys. The post said the woman had her keys around her wrist and lost them when she threw her trash away.

Davis jumped right in to retrieve them.

“The things some cops do to help serve,” the post said. “Kudos to Officer Davis!”

Members of the community expressed their gratitude.

“Thank you for your act of kindness,” one person commented.

“Awesome job! Thank you for your service,” another wrote.

