Roxboro restaurant co-owner arrested on charges for soliciting underage boys for sex

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roxboro man accused of paying underage boys for sex was released from a hospital Monday and is now in jail, according to Roxboro police Chief David Hess.

Thomas Carl Adler is charged with participating in prostitution of a minor and patronizing a minor for prostitution. The charges stem from accusations made by the four victims who initially came forward, Hess said.

Since CBS 17’s June 19 report on Adler’s charges, two more underage male victims have come forward. More charges are pending, Hess said.

Officials said on June 19 that Adler had voluntarily checked himself into a mental facility in Chapel Hill.

Adler, 32, is the co-owner of the Clarksville Station Restaurant. He is being held at the Person County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond, Hess said.

