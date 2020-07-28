Roxboro sets curfew after arrests in protest of deadly police-involved shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — After several arrests during a protest over the weekend, Roxboro has enacted a curfew starting Tuesday afternoon.

The protests and curfew come after a man was shot and killed by Roxboro police Friday. David Brooks Jr., 45, died in the shooting and a sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene later, officials said.

Police say Brooks was shot minutes after officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. Friday of an armed man on Old Durham Road near Dollar General.

On Saturday, dozens of protesters blocked off streets, chanted and marched.

The community gathered to pray and light candles at the shooting scene later in the night. That gathering ended around 9 p.m., according to Roxboro police.

Just over an hour later, a group of 20 to 30 people, some armed with incendiary devices and Molotov cocktails, gathered in Roxboro, police said in a news release.

When the group did not disperse, police said they made arrests.

The curfew was adopted in an unanimous vote by the city council and in will be in effect Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and then 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Roxboro Facebook page.

A state of emergency was declared in an area of the town with a boundary on the north by Morehead Street on the east by Foushee Street on the South by Barden Street and on the West by Madison Boulevard, officials said.