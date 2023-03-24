ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Roxboro on Friday, according to police.

On Friday, police responded to a 911 call shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a person with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of West Morehead Street. After arriving, they found one person dead and two others suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said after EMS rendered care, both injured people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. One person was suffering from what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and the second person appeared to have been shot in the upper torso, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows Keith Hughes, 34, of Roxboro, as the alleged shooter who then attempted to take his own life. Police are working to notify relatives of the deceased and the second victim who is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.