RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke and UNC health officials are reporting fewer RSV and flu cases among patients, but COVID-19 cases are going up.

CBS 17 reported when cases went up in November, causing both Duke and UNC to add extra pediatric beds to deal with the surge in RSV and flu.

While COVID-19 cases are up in both hospitals, hospital leaders said most of those cases are less severe.

Staffing wise, both hospitals say the load is easing up some but they’re prepared if there’s another surge.

“We have had a great deal of experience dealing with these surges and we can manage those surges and I’m not aware that hospitals here or throughout the U.S. have had to do things like cut back on elective surgeries like we had to in the past to free up additional people,” said Dr. David Weber, UNC professor of medicine.

Duke hospital says several staff members got sick over the holidays but the chief medical officer Dr. Lisa Pickett says she doesn’t believe patient care will be affected.

“The holidays present a challenge and with some illness after the holidays but we fully expect to get back on course after the next week or two probably,” Pickett said.

Dr. Pickett tells CBS 17 Duke’s beds are ready in case of another surge. Meanwhile, UNC has closed the pediatric unit it added in November for the RSV surge, saying its current unit can handle the current caseload.