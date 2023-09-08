RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not a day goes by Cynthia Hair doesn’t think about her son, Dean. He disappeared back in 2018. She says next month will mark 5 years since he was last seen at his apartment near the Village District in Raleigh.

She represents one of dozens of families that gathered at RTI International for their missing person’s event at Research Triangle Park on Friday. With partnerships with the SBI and other law enforcement agencies, the event connects families affected by the disappearance of a loved one.

“It’s been real hard, been real hard for my family. It’s just like a bad dream you never awaken from,” said Hair.

Tammy O’Brien drove all the way from Wilmington to go to the event in hopes of getting the word out about her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Carey O’Brien. She says they went missing on a boat in Mexico headed back to San Diego on April 4.

“I guess they call it a big, mis grief where you just don’t know if they’re alive or not,” said O’Brien.

RTI International says as of August of this year there are over 500 people who are either missing or unidentified in North Carolina.

“We are here to allow them to interact with law enforcement, make sure that their cases are updated with recent information, including any biometrics they want to share with us, dental records, we are also here collecting DNA,” said Donia Slack, Senior Director at RTI.

Hair told CBS 17 she hopes to get the word out about her son in hopes of him being found.

“I hope people when they see faces, whether it’s my son or who, please reach out. Even if the smallest detail. That smallest detail can make the whole puzzle come together,” said Hair.

In addition to having law enforcement at the event, the SBI and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System were also in attendance as well.

Families say they won’t give up hope.