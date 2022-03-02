CARY N.C. (WNCN) — With the Russian invasion baring down on Ukrainians across the country, one Russian immigrant in Cary, who also has family in Ukraine, said she now fears for both sides of her family and a war none of them wanted.

Nina Dyl immigrated to the United States just two years ago for work.

Her mother still lives in St. Petersburg Russia while her cousins, nieces and nephews live in Ukraine.

“I have in people in Russia who I love,” Dyl said. “I love Ukraine more than ever now.”

She said she’s never been so proud of her Ukrainian heritage, but never so horrified by Putin’s invasion of the country.

“It’s something that is threatening the whole world,” Dyl said.

Dyl wonders when she’ll ever see her mother again in person. Scared that every phone call could be the last.

“I just keep saying I love you, I love you, I’m with you,” Dyl said.

Dyl says hateful direct messages online toward her Russian upbringing have led to her getting off social media. But she understands the frustration.

“I don’t blame anybody because when it’s a war, there are sides and you have to actually pick up yours,” Dyl said.

Her side is one of love and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as support for her Russian friends now under persecution for standing up against Putin’s actions.

“They will come for them, it’s inevitable,” Dyl said. “If these people stay in the country, they will be destroyed.”

Dyl said she wants to get permanent residency for her and her mother, but all those plans are on hold because of the invasion.