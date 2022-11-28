RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety.

Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

RPD says the people involved know each other and there is no threat to the public.

This comes just days after a Black Friday shooting at a Walmart in Lumberton where a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was also another shooting near a North Hills bowling alley a couple of weeks ago.

Wake Tech’s Provost of Public Safety Education, Dr. Jamie Wicker, says if you see any tense situations while you’re out shopping… the best thing to do is to get as far away as possible.

“A good rule of thumb in general is to just leave. Get to safety. If you see something that’s starting to escalate, you don’t need to pull out your phone, you don’t need to record, you don’t need to intervene,” Wicker said.

Dr. Wicker also says to know where your exits are, make sure your loved ones know where you are and if possible, bring someone with you when you shop.