CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A salt truck has overturned in Cary due to the Triangle’s icy road conditions.

At approximately 6 a.m. Saturday morning the Cary Police Department confirmed a salt truck overturned on Green Level West Road in Cary while out trying to treat roads.

The overturned vehicle has currently shut down the intersection at Beaver Dam Road and Green Level Church Road until approximately 7 a.m., officials confirmed over the phone to CBS 17.

There are no injuries to report at this time.