Sampson County announces 9 positive COVID-19 cases; at least 3,426 cases in NC

CLINTON, NC (WNCN) — There are a total of nine positive COVID-19 cases in Sampson County, the Sampson County Government says.

According to a news release, a testing update Wednesday afternoon showed an additional positive test bringing the total to nine.

The ninth case is currently at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

The Health Department will work to identify close contacts. The CDC defines close contacts as anyone being within approximately 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period time of 10 minutes or longer.

The news release states that based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

As of April 8, 3,426 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

