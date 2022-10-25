CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County dog breeder faces animal cruelty charges and authorities say they have taken custody of 25 dogs and four cats they say were not receiving proper care.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Heather Stimson of Salemburg is charged with a total of seven counts of animal cruelty and one count of obstructing or delaying an investigation.

Stimson, who owns Copper Kennel, received a $1,000 unsecured bond from a magistrate on the first five animal cruelty charges and a $5,000 unsecured bond on the remaining three charges, deputies said.

The dogs — Spanish water dogs, Hungarian Pumis and Lagotto Romagnolos — are being kept at the Sampson County Animal Shelter pending the outcome of civil and criminal court cases, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said they received a complaint about how the animals were being cared for at the facility, and when authorities visited Oct. 20, Stimson declined to allow them to view the animals.

Animal control officers then obtained a search warrant, which they served Monday and took custody of 15 dogs and two cats. Stimson was then arrested on the first five counts of animal cruelty, deputies said.

Officers said while they executed the first warrant, they noticed that a large van that previously had been present there was missing.

They obtained a second search warrant after it was brought back, took custody of another 10 dogs and two cats and arrested Stimson on two charges of animal cruelty along with the obstructing or delaying an investigation count.

Deputies say anyone who is contracted to foster animals for Copper Kennel is asked to contact Sgt. Jessica Byrd at 910-592-4141.