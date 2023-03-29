CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Sampson County say they busted a New Jersey man with 36 pounds of marijuana.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says Khuyuh Duck Nguyen faces five charges related to his arrest Wednesday on Interstate 40.

Deputies say Nguyen of Port Reading, New Jersey was pulled over near the Faison exit for a motor vehicle violation. Deputies say they established probable cause to search the vehicle and found approximately 36 pounds of the drug.

Nguyen faces three counts of trafficking marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and being held on a $25,000 secured bond.