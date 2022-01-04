Sampson County deputies investigating after finding woman’s body

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County authorities are investigating after sheriff’s deputies responding to a disturbance call at a house in Clinton found the body of a woman inside.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that they have taken into custody for questioning a man who also was inside the house.

The department said no one at the house at 815 Isaac Weeks Rd. came to the door or responded to the deputies’ commands when they responded Tuesday morning to the call from a third party.

They said they discovered the unidentified woman’s body and said she had died of “unknown injuries.”

The department did not release any more details about the victim or about the man who was taken for questioning.