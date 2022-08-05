CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy Caitlin Emanuel returned home on Friday after nearly two weeks of recovering from a gunshot wound.

Deputy Emanuel was struck by a bullet from her weapon when a struggle with a suspect took place on a call about a reported stolen car on July 23. Since that day, Emanuel’s fellow officers, family and community have rallied around her, including raising thousands of dollars in support of her recovery.

The latest in the string of supportive actions for Deputy Emanuel took place Friday when the Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department hosted a welcome home fit for a hero.

“We’re glad you’re back home Deputy Caitlin Emanuel,” a Clinton PD Facebook post said.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thorton shared with CBS 17 some details of Emanuel’s recovery process, saying he was checking in on her daily. Earlier this week, the sheriff said Emanuel’s femur bone had been shattered and said she still has a long road ahead of her.

Through physical therapy and with her husband by her side, though, Thornton said she made great progress.

“You couldn’t ask for anyone to have had a better attitude than she did and certainly one that wants to get back as quick as she can,” said Thorton.