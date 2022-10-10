Roseboro, N.C. (WNCN)—A Sampson County deputy continues to recover after being shot in the line of duty just over two months ago.

Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the line of duty on Saturday, July 23 while investigating a call about a stolen vehicle.

CBS 17 previously reported that after finding the vehicle and suspect, Deputy Emanuel got into a struggle with the suspect.

Sheriff Thornton previously said: “[s]he got into a confrontation with the suspect, he grabbed her around the neck, she was drawing her weapon, and the gun went off,” Sheriff Thornton explained.

Now, just over two months later, the Sheriff shared in a social media post that the office “couldn’t be more excited for progress Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is making.”

And she shared that she walked out of her doctor’s appointment with the help of her walker.

The suspect, Michael A. Walthall Jr., of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged in the shooting.