CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, a Sampson County jury convicted a man for a second degree murder that happened in 2015 — four years after a mistrial.

On Sept. 16, 2015, Scileek Washington was a passenger in a car with three other people who went to Benjamin Cunningham’s house.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said as Cunningham was talking to one of the occupants of the car, Washington got out of the car and pointed a gun at Cunningham. After a short fight around the car, Washington shot Cunningham in the chest before he got back in the car and left.

Cunningham died, and the Clinton Police Department investigated the case as a homicide.

The case was initially tried between March 11-19, 2019 and the jury at the time could not reach a unanimous verdict — ending in a mistrial.

The new trial began Sept. 5 of this year with Superior Court Judge Lamont Wiggins presiding. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Barnes and Robert Thigpen.

“Mr. Cunningham was loved by his family and the loss of his life affects them deeply,” said Lee. “This verdict also finally provides some degree of closure for the victim’s family.”

On Tuesday, a jury found Washington guilty of second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Wiggins sentenced him to a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of over 26 years in prison.