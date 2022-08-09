CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN)—A Sampson County man has been arrested and charged in connection with child pornography, according to officials.

Frank Joshua Bravo of Turkey, North Carolina has been charged with second degree sex exploitation of a minor and third degree exploitation of a minor, according to official documents.

Officials with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography.

“Through the investigation, enough probable cause was established to obtain warrants on the suspect,” officials said.

Bravo was being held on a $1 million bond.