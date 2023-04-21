CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Clinton man with more than $20,000 worth of marijuana in his car.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputies stopped 44-year-old Lorenzo Neddham on Wednesday on U.S. Route 421 near Browns Church Road for a motor vehicle violation.

They say Neddham admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a drug dog sniffed the car and picked up the scent of narcotics.

They said they searched the vehicle after establishing probable cause and found 20 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $20,000.

Photo of the seized marijuana (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Neddham, who was driving the car, is charged with:

Trafficking marijuana by transport

Trafficking marijuana by possession

Maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He was issued a $50,000 bond.