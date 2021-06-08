Sampson County man charged with 360+ child sex crimes, sheriff’s office says

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A cyber tip led to a Sampson County man being arrested on more than 360 child sex crimes charges, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded the information to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office about obscene materials. The investigation led deputies to the suspect, Shawn Lemel King, and they had enough probable cause to obtain warrants, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Marcus Smith said.

King, of Clinton, was booked on June 3. He was charged with 363 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Smith said that third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor relates to “the possession of child-related sexual materials, such as images or videos.” The victims were younger than 15 years old.

“There is no known direct relationship between the victims and the suspect,” Smith said.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It works closely with federal and state agencies to protect children against internet-related crimes.