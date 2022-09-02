CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County man faces rape and kidnapping charges after deputies said a woman told them she was forced into a car, tied up and sexually abused earlier this week.

Sheriff’s deputies in the county said Friday that Ramon Singleton, 46, of Newton Grove is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape, felonious restraint and first-degree sexual offense.

He was being held at the county’s detention center on a $500,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 16.

Deputies say the 29-year-old woman reported being assaulted Wednesday, when she said two men drove near her while she walked on Gill Lane west of Clinton.

Deputies say she was forced into a small, black, four-door car, where she was assaulted before being taken to a residence in Newton Grove, tied up and physically and sexually abused.

Authorities said she escaped after she freed herself from her restraints.

Deputies say they expect more charges against Singleton, and are working to establish the identity of the second suspect.

If you have information, you may contact the sheriff’s office at 910-592-4141.