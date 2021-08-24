Sampson County man charged with raping child multiple times held on $1 million bond

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roseboro man is behind bars and facing multiple child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said in a release Tuesday.

On Aug. 3, sheriff’s office investigators “received information from a victim who reported that Phillip Stanley…had a sexual relationship with her while she was a minor,” the release said.

As the sheriff’s office investigated the report, enough probable cause was developed to charge Phillip Durwood Stanley, 53, with rape of a child by an adult, sexual assault of a minor, six counts of statutory rape/sexual offense involving a minor, and four counts of indecent liberties.

Stanley was taken into custody on Aug. 20 and charged with the crimes.

He is currently being held in the Sampson County Jail under a $1 million bond.