CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton man has been charged with multiple sex offenses involving a child.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a complaint from the New Hanover County Department of Social Services regarding inappropriate sexual conduct with a girl under the age of 16 that happened in Sampson County.

Through investigation, enough probable cause was established to charge 46-year-old David Matthews, 46, with the following:

five counts of first-degree sex offense of child,

eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, and

three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

As a result, Matthews was taken into custody by investigators Wednesday and placed under a $200,000 secured bond.