Sampson County man gets almost 9 years in prison after drugs, guns found during 2 different traffic stops

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE Photo: Generic jail/prison corridor via Getty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sampson County man was sentenced to almost nine years in prison after he was found with guns and drugs during two traffic stops in the space of six months, officials said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Javaun Delano Jaleel Johnson was stopped at a checkpoint in Clinton in September 2020. Police who searched his car found marijuana, methamphetamine, $5,000 in cash, a scale, and a .45 caliber handgun.

Then, in January 2021, Johnson was found with methamphetamine and a loaded .380 caliber gun during another traffic stop, the DOJ said.

Johnson pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will spend 106 months in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories