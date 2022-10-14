CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County man was arrested on Friday for more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On July 20, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received an online tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding possible exploitation of a minor.

Investigators made contact with the suspect and seized evidence for their investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

David Baker, 41, of Roseboro, was arrested and charged with 125 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Baker is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

“I would like to thank my investigators for their hard work in this investigation. No one can imagine the man-hours it takes to complete these often complex and tedious investigations,” said Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

No other information was released.