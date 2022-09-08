CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says he is down three officers dedicated to providing security in the court room. To be able to provide security, Thornton pulled one animal control officer to fill that role this week.

He tells CBS 17 he made the decision in order, “to make sure that they will have sufficient, the bare minimum, protection that we can get by with to ensure that safety and security.”

Thornton has also moved another animal control officer to serve civil processes like child support documentation. He has two vacancies in that department.

“Removing people from one division over to fill in, to play catch up or at least maintain, the other area is certainly going to suffer. I guess it all boils down to priorities,” Thornton said.

Thornton expects there will be slow downs in responses to animal-related call with two animal control officers now assigned elsewhere.

“We will take care of the call. It may not be that day but we will do out best to make sure of it because I’m dead serious about the animal issues that we have in this county,” said Thornton.

In 2019, his office received 2,523 animal-related calls, 2,849 in 2020, and 3,174 in 2022.

Thornton says salaries are to blame. He wants county leader to offer a salary comparable to neighboring jurisdictions. While the sheriff says his office used to receive calls inquiring about the open positions and salaries- those calls have stopped.

The starting salary for a Sampson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is about $38,000 a year. The Clinton Police Department, located in Sampson County, offers a starting wage of $40,000 and $42,000 after a probationary period.

West of Sampson County, in Wayne County, the starting wage for deputies is $41,000 and $35,000 for detention officers. To the west, Cumberland County offers $44,000 a year for deputies. To the north, Harnett County offers a starting wage near $42,000 a year.

Thornton says he recently had to sit down with deputies who has higher paying offers elsewhere to convince them to stay.

“I hate discourage anyone from going somewhere if they can improve their financial situation. I shouldn’t have to be in that position,” the sheriff said.

To continue filling in the gaps, Thornton is offering overtime to officers. Unlike other police departments in the Triangle, overtime remains voluntary.

“We are really stretching them thin,” Thornton said.