CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a staffing shortage, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Thornton said the county is experiencing a staff shortage due to the “lack of appropriate funding.”

According to the sheriff, an animal control deputy was reassigned to serve civil process, leaving animal control services limited. Civil process includes, but is not limited to, child support papers.

Sheriff Thornton also said current deputies are receiving inadequate pay and this is affecting the staffing shortage.

In another Facebook post, Sheriff Thornton linked a petition asking county commissioners to fund the sheriff’s office. According to the petition, the sheriff’s office only has four deputies patrolling at night when eight are needed.

The petition also said the county needs to replace 13 deputies, guards and patrolmen who have left.

