CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in multiple breaking and entering cases being investigated by the office.

The breaking and entering incidents occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11 in the areas of Bradshaw, Warrick, Grimes, Suttontown, and West Darden roads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Suspects wanted for multiple break-ins in Sampson County. (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

A few surveillance photos of the suspects were released by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. In the photos, at least three males can be seen, with two of them wearing black hoodies and one wearing a blue one with red and white letters and graphics.

According to the sheriff, the suspects are believed to be driving a newer model silver Dodge Charger with black wheels or a newer model white four-door Dodge Ram Dually.