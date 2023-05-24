CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage pedestrian died after being hit by a car near Clinton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said on Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., a 2010 Honda Accord was traveling west on Keener Road near Ashford Road when a pedestrian “darted out” into the road.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Bryan Yahir Ruiz-Morales, 19, of Turkey, N.C., hit the pedestrian. A sergeant with the Highway Patrol said Curtis Brown Jr., 13, of Clinton, died at the scene.

No charges will be filed against the driver, according to the Highway Patrol.