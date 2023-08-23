CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a tractor from a property outside of Clinton.

Within the past week, the sheriff said a smaller tractor was stolen from the area of Twin Oaks Lane.

In a surveillance photo, he said the thief can be seen riding the smaller tractor as it’s towed by a larger Case tractor.

(Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said they are looking for the owner of the larger Case tractor and/or the suspect riding the smaller tractor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Brown at 910-592-4141.