Sampson County woman says caretaker she found on Facebook stole from her elderly father

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Facebook is packed with people offering to do everything from yard work to home healthcare. One Sampson County family hired someone they found on Facebook to care for their elderly father.

That family claims the woman they hired took advantage of the situation.

Barbara Buie’s elderly father is battling cancer. The Cumberland County man took a fall a few months ago. Since then, his health has gone even further downhill.

“It’s been tough because he was the backbone,” said Buie. “He was Mr. Fix It. We realize now how much he’s done for us.”

Buie said she couldn’t afford hospice care.

“We decided we would just bring him home and do the best we could,” she said.

It became too much for her to drive back and forth from her home in Sampson County to his in Cumberland County. So, she hired someone she found on Facebook, Allison Boone, who posted in a yard sale group offering her services as a caregiver.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Buie said, fighting back tears. “It took a heartless person to do him this way.”

Buie said Boone started caring for her father in June. Before long, Buie claims things started going missing.

“When you find out your family member’s sick and then you hear the word hospice, that’s bad enough. And we know his days are numbered and she offered to come help. And then, to find out this has happened, and I mean, how could somebody do this? It’s just so wrong,” Buie said.

First, his pistol went missing. Buie said she then realized her father’s wallet went missing. When she confronted Boone, Buie said she blocked her, so Buie took to Facebook to try to find her.

“Then, when they started sending pictures of stuff she was trying to sell, and come to find out it was some of daddy’s stuff, we thought, ‘Oh my God,’” Buie said.

Sampson County deputies arrested Boone Wednesday for identity theft, exploiting a disabled elderly person, and obtaining property by false pretense. Buie said she reported Boone to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“I guess Facebook’s what you make it,” said Buie. “It came in handy with this. I did not expect the response. We’re in a small town, people talk and it’s what got her busted.”

