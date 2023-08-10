WARSAW, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County tax service owner was indicted on Wednesday on charges of creating false tax returns and tax evasion, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Joann Newkirk Wilson, 69, is the owner and tax return preparer of WOW Tax Service also known as Mama Jo’s WOW Tax Service in Warsaw.

Wilson’s indictments include felony charges of aiding and assisting to prepare false tax returns between 2019 and 2021, attempting to evade taxes, and failing to file tax returns.

The charges against Wilson resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Revenue Department’s Criminal Investigative Division in Raleigh.

Wilson was charged with:

Eight counts of aiding or assisting in the preparation of fraudulent North Carolina individual income tax returns

Two counts of attempting to evade or defeat tax

One count of willful failure to file returns, supply information or pay tax

Wilson was booked in the Wake County Jail and was released with a written promise to appear in court. She will appear in Wake County District Court on Aug. 21.