SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Sanford was arrested on Thursday for having crack cocaine and a firearm as a felon, according to the Sanford Police Department.

On Thursday at 1 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 2014 Longwood Avenue for suspected drug sales, police said.

When police searched the home, they found crack cocaine and a firearm, a news release said.

Ryan Spencer Moffitt, 47, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moffitt was taken to the Lee County Detention Center and received a $50,000 unsecured bond.