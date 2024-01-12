CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now in custody after leading deputies on a multi-county chase on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle on the 200 block of Carter St. in Cameron due to prior knowledge of the driver having outstanding warrants.

During the traffic stop, the driver sped away with deputies in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle on the 6000 block of South Carbonton Road in Lee County.

After searching the car, deputies found methamphetamine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia items as well as a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

46-year-old Derek Deleon Taylor of Sanford was arrested on the following charges:

Felony possession of Schedule II-controlled substance

Simple possession of Schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of weapon of mass destruction

Felony flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle

Careless and reckless driving

Driving left of center

Exceeding the posted speed limit

No tail lamps

Failure to stop at stop at stop sign/light

Resisting a public officer

Taylor was also served with multiple outstanding orders for arrest out of Chatham County for several narcotics and weapons violations, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $275,003 secured bond. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit and arrest.