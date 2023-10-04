SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-month-long motor vehicle theft ring investigation has yielded an arrest.

At 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sanford police detectives arrested 22-year-old William Jamal Haymon at his residence in the 100 block of 13th Street after executing a search warrant, police said.

During the search, detectives found several firearms. One firearm was reported stolen, police said.

Haymon was charged with the following:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle,

Attempted Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (3 counts),

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle,

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (3 Counts).

Haymon was taken before a Lee County magistrate where he was placed in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Other arrests are expected. The investigation into the ring involves Sanford and other surrounding areas, police said.