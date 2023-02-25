LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced on Friday that a Sanford man was arrested for several charges.
The Sheriff said Aaron Nance Leach, 34, of Sanford, was arrested on Feb. 16 for breaking and entering a vehicle, stealing it and taking a firearm.
He was charged with:
- Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle without larceny
- Two counts of attempting to break/enter into a motor vehicle
- Larceny of a firearm
- Possession of a stolen forearm
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Three counts of possession of stolen goods
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Two counts of misdemeanor larceny
He received a $165,000 bond.
The sheriff also announced that Leach received two additional charges on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle without larceny.
Leach received a $10,000 secured bond.
CBS 17 has reached out for more information.