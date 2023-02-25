LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced on Friday that a Sanford man was arrested for several charges.

The Sheriff said Aaron Nance Leach, 34, of Sanford, was arrested on Feb. 16 for breaking and entering a vehicle, stealing it and taking a firearm.

He was charged with:

Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle without larceny

Two counts of attempting to break/enter into a motor vehicle

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a stolen forearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Three counts of possession of stolen goods

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

He received a $165,000 bond.

The sheriff also announced that Leach received two additional charges on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle without larceny.

Leach received a $10,000 secured bond.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.