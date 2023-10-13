SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been arrested and charged with several sexual offenses against a child.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Mario Darrell Williams in Sanford was taken into custody Thursday after the department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant.

The charges against Williams include:

One count of statutory rape of a child by an adult,

Two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age,

Two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult,

Four counts of statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years of age, and

One count of indecent liberties with a child

Williams is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $4.1 million bond.