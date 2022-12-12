LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County.

On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to this address in an attempt to resuscitate Hicks and then transported him to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

On Nov. 22nd, the sheriff’s office was told that life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and that Hicks had died.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Hicks had overdosed on Nov. 18 and had been bedridden leading up to the call that was received on Nov. 20, the sheriff’s office said.

A white powdery substance was in Hicks’ possession on the 18th, which was collected by detectives. The North Carolina SBI was requested to conduct testing on the substance, which was determined to be fentanyl.

Detectives and narcotics agents with the sheriff’s office were able to determine that Hicks got the Fentanyl from Terrell Zachery Bullock, who lives in Sanford. A warrant for Bullock’s arrest was issued Wednesday on one count of felony death by distribution.

On Saturday, detectives with the help of Fayetteville Regional Airport police and Fayetteville police were able to take Bullock into custody at the the airport.

Bullock was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Harnett County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.