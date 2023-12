SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday and charged him with indecent liberties with a child.

Dylan James Banks, of Sanford, was placed in the Lee County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

Police said the victim was a four-year-old girl, and the offense was reported to the police in late March.

After the investigation, the case was taken before a grand jury, where Banks was indicted on the indecent liberties charge.