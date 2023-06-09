SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was given a $200,000 secured bond after being arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

On May 29, Lee County sheriff’s deputies assisted by narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop in the area of Saint Andrews Church Road and Carol Street.

Deputies said the vehicle was being driven by 55-year-old Michael John Nelson.

During the stop, a search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies found around four grams of crystal methamphetamine and 12 dosage units of oxycodone that was not prescribed to Nelson, the sheriff’s office said.

Nelson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking opium and possession of drug paraphernalia.