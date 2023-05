SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was arrested on April 29 for exposing himself inside a Walmart, according to the Sanford Police Department.

On April 29 at 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a Walmart at 3310 N.C. 87 South regarding a man exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Bobby Sheffield Jr., 35, of Sanford, was charged with one count of indecent exposure.

He was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.