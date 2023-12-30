SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — An incident from Nov. 30 in Siler City led to charges being filed against a gunman this week.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Ryan Green, 23, of Sanford is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

At approximately 8:18 p.m. on Nov. 30, law enforcement officials said shots were fired at a residence on Buck Gunter Rd. in Siler City. One of the bullets “narrowly missed an individual inside the home,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, Deputy Anderson Ray charged Green with one count of felony shooting into an occupied dwelling. Green was issued a $5,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to make an appearance in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Jan. 29.