SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man now has more than 100 felony charges involving sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Tyler Samuel Godfrey Thursday for numerous warrants from Lee County and Brunswick County.

Godfrey was previously arrested in 2018 and charged with 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In 2021, investigators started looking into new allegations that Godfrey was in possession of — and disseminating — child pornography through social media and other electronic means, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation was “long, complicated and intricate.”

They said assistance from other agencies was necessary because of the allegations involving other jurisdictions.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the SBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Godfrey’s Lee County charges consist of:

One count of indecent liberties with a minor

Two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor

14 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

34 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor

His Brunswick County charges consist of:

One count of indecent liberties with a minor

One count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

50 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor

He was charged with 103 counts in total.

Godfrey was issued a $1.2 million secured bond.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.