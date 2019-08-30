Sanford man sexually abused child while working for Department of Defense in Germany, feds say

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – A 38-year-old Sanford man was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusive behavior while working for the Department of Defense, federal officials announced.

The Department of Justice said Joseph Robertson will have five years of supervised release after he is released from prison.

Robertson said in court he sexually abused a child aged 13-14 when he worked as a child and youth program assistant at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

During the summer of 2016, Robertson said he inappropriately touched the child’s genitals over their clothing while taking children from the base to a nearby swimming pool.

On June 6, Robertson pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Ronald B. Leighton of the Western District of Washington.

Leighton handed down Robertson’s sentence Friday and remanded him to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation of the case was conducted by U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI, led by Seattle Division’s Tacoma Resident Agency Child Exploitation Task Force.

