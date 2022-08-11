A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year next Wednesday, Aug. 17.

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said.

Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.

“We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. Performance Charter School Development and Omega Construction are proving in every aspect of this project to be stellar partners for our team. With a bit of luck in the supply chain and dogged determination to do our best to get students in the building as soon as possible, we are optimistic that we’ll be able to open the school year on campus,” Superintendent Dr. John Eldridge said.

Eldridge is referring to the academy only being able to open Phase One of renovations in time for the new school year.

Phase one created classrooms on the third floor and an office suite on the second floor of the former corporate building, the news release said. It began in February.

The news release said phase two will focus on completing the renovations on the first and second floors. No timetable was given for its completion.