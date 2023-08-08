SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police said a man was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Fields Drive, according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department.

Officers said a 32-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken by EMS crews to Central Carolina Hospital where he was then flown for treatment at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital, the news release said.

Sanford police detectives are currently at the scene investigating the incident.

Police said anyone who has information about the shooting should call officers at 919-775-8268.

No other information was released.